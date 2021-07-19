Basketball event raises money for MMIP movement

ARLEE — Community members on the Flathead Reservation came together over the weekend for a good cause and to get some exercise.

Amid a smoky backdrop, hundreds got together to compete in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Teams competed for the championship at the Pow Wow Grounds in Arlee.

The event was organized not only to get kids and adults alike outside and engaged in friendly competition but to raise awareness for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) Movement.

Funds raised will go towards families impacted by the crisis by adding to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes MMIP account.

"We were gonna do a song for MMIP in a project and we just kind of kept brainstorming and figured you know what, what does the Rez love? Basketball,” said organizer Vincent Bird-Webster. “It's a good way to earn money for a good cause and like I said it's healthy.”

“We're trying to get over the hump of COVID too and get everybody back out, so it feels awesome. You know it's been a humbling experience. It's been a very stressful event, you know, leading up to it, but now that it's going, it's just cool to see all the kids out here and see them having fun."

Desert Horse Cafe was in attendance serving up fry bread and other goodies. They also donated a portion of their proceeds to the cause.

