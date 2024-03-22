MMIP awareness fundraiser at Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium

MISSOULA — The Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium will host a fundraiser on Saturday, March 23, 2024, that aims to raise awareness of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) crisis.

Not only that, but it will help raise money for Montana's first Indigenous woman-owned forensics nonprofit — Ohkomi Forensics.

"So, Ohkomi means to use one's voice in the Blackfeet language. That's what we plan to do with our organization is to use our voice for MMIP advocacy, getting out these cases that are going on, and seeing how we can all help each other," shared Ohkomi founder Haley Omeasoo.

Omeasoo is a Blackfeet woman working towards her Ph.D. in forensic and molecular anthropology at the University of Montana.

"A lot of the cases where I grew up, on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning — including my relative and classmate Ashley Heavy Runner Loring — her case really sparked my motivation to go into forensics," Omeasoo told MTN.

Ohkomi Forensics conducts searches for missing loved ones, helps with advocacy work for families, and is in the process of creating its own forensics laboratory.

"Field searches and excavations. We also do the lab work. So, we do forensic anthropology lab services and then we will be doing DNA as well. We will be partnering with the University of Montana's anthropology department and will be taking volunteers from there," Omeasoo added.

The event, hosted by MMIP student volunteers from the University of Montana, will include food, Indigenous art exhibits, a visit with the butterflies — one is part of Ohkomi's logo and is native to the area, and information tables hosted by community members impacted by MMIP. All proceeds will go to Ohkomi Forensics.

The event runs from 12 to 4:30 p.m. at Missoula's Butterfly House near the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Tickets are available for purchase at the event's check-in desk — they are first come first serve.