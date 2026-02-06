Remains of missing Browning man identified

GREAT FALLS — The Glacier County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that human remains found in September 2024 have now been positively identified as Gabriel Calfbossribs of Browning.

Calfbossribs was last seen on August 3, 2024.

Glacier County Sheriff Tom Seifert says at this time, the cause and manner of Calfbossribs’ death remain undetermined.

The investigation into the identity of the remains was led by Deputy Jolee Bullshoe, who worked closely with the Montana State Crime Lab and the University of North Texas to obtain a DNA match.

Agencies that assisted in the investigation included Blackfeet Law Enforcement, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In a news release, the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office extended its condolences to the family and friends of Gabriel Calfbossribs, as well as to all those affected by his death

"The Sheriff’s Office is grateful to be able to provide answers and a measure of closure to his loved ones," the release stated.