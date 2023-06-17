The Justice to be Seen walk concluded in Polson but the story doesn't end here

After starting in Arlee four days ago, the Mika Matters Movement Justice to be Seen walk has finished in Polson.

Walkers chanted in unison, “No racism. No hate. We need you Lake County. To investigate.”

On Friday, June 16th, Mena Twoteeth would have been celebrating her birthday. Instead, her family is walking to receive justice for her death.

The final day of the Justice to be Seen walk took place in Polson. Frequent stops were made alongside the highway to show those driving through Polson that Indigenous lives matter.

Supporters chanted, "Justice Aiden. Justice for Mena. Justice for Mika. Justice for Sonia.”

As they headed north towards the Lake County courthouse, they continued chanting to make sure they were heard.

Upon arrival at the courthouse, Mika Westwolf’s mother, Carissa Heavy Runner, washed off the red hand print on her face, stating that she will not be silenced any longer.

Mika was struck and killed along Highway 93 near Arlee on March 31st. The person who hit Mika still has not been arrested.

Another mother speaking out is Tricia Finley. Her son Aiden was hit and killed in Pablo late 2018. Almost five years later, she says she just wants someone to take responsibility for killing her son.

“Us as a family weren’t getting anywhere; we’re still not. But hopefully with other families together we can get something done," explained Finley.

Finley says that there’s strength in numbers when seeking justice. “Me and the other families have a bond. And there are other families out there that just haven’t come to. We would love them to join us. “

If you have any information about the incidents on Highway 93, resources can be found on https://www.mikamatters.com/take-action-1

To see more from the walk: *photo gallery and other story*