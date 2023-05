MISSOULA - The University of Montana will bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The sixth annual event is being held as part of the MMIW National Day of Awareness.

The event will include community resources, a candlelight vigil, and a walk around the Oval while Main Hall is lit with red lights.

Surviving family members of missing or murdered Indigenous people will also be honored. Everyone is welcome to attend.