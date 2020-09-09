Bigfork farm bringing hops to local breweries

BIGFORK — Flathead Valley hops are in peak harvest which will soon bring fresh hop beers to local breweries.

Big Sky Hops Farm in Bigfork harvest 10 acres of hops fields -- including six individual strains of hops.

The family-owned business sells fresh hops to local breweries and also dry pellet hops that can be sold year-round. Big Sky Hops Farm Co-Owner Maddy Jones says each acre of hop fields can produce up to a ton of dry hops.

She says Big Sky Hops Farm recently delivered 75 pounds of hops to Glacier Brewing in Polson for a batch of fresh hop beer. Jones says the hop farm would love to distribute hops to breweries across Montana if demand allows.

“We would love to have our hops in every brewery in Montana if possible but we understand that might not always be the case, so we’re open to selling our hops to craft breweries around the country or internationally if there’s interest, but we would love to have them in as many Montana breweries as possible," Jones said.

This is the third year of harvest for Big Sky Hops Farm and their first season using their own processing facility.

