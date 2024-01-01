Montana Ag Network: 2023 year in review

We take a look back on some of the stories that have made 2023’s Montana Ag Network headlines.

Inflation has topped headlines this year -- especially in fuel prices. According to AAA, a gallon of diesel is down nearly 75 cents from last year with the average on December 29, 2023, sitting at $3.69 a gallon.

“What we’re dealing with in farm country right now is deflation which is possibly worse than inflation,” noted farmer and rancher Brett Debruycker.

A drought and hay shortage pushed cattle ranchers further into a deficit -- culling calves early last winter to now when an abundance of hay and an up market has ranchers looking to buy back cattle at a higher price.

“But rancher generally sells them in October and seven and they got to come 30 days early. You know, that could take $100 off of a calf that they're selling. So now instead of selling, you know, 100, steer clear of the seven, they're selling 136. So that's $10,000 or $10,000 less. You know, on $2 calves, that's $20,000,” said Western Livestock Auction General Manager Ryan Perry.

Depending on the region in Montana, there were record harvests for grain. But a looming warmer and dryer El Nińo weather pattern has forecasters and producers concerned heading into 2024.

“As many people thought it could end in California and they just had a winter this past winter where they had record. It can come to an end. It is possible. We just need the right meteorology conditions,” explained Jim Brusda with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

We met some great characters in 2023 as well -- including Seth Becker from Stick Leg Ranch. He’s living his lifelong dream on his Valier Ranch where he protects his family and herd from grizzly bears with his livestock guardian dogs.

“The main thing was our children were concerned about our three young children. But they want to go outside and play and all of you. And anyway, these dogs changed everything they are our security force.”

We also highlighted the calving season which is one of the beauties of the state’s leading industry.

“This is a good life, and I'm very proud to be able to be part of it. Because there's one thing about this world...no matter what, you got to eat,” said Pondera County Rancher Mark Hitchcook.

We didn’t just stick to the prairies of north central Montana but traveled to Capitol Hill to discuss concerns in the Farm Bill. A fall continuing resolution that pushed the Farm Bill out until 2024.

Key issues include crop insurance, vacancies in FSA offices across the state and living with grizzly bears as populations continue to grow.

“The species has recovered and they're moving further and further and further because where they're at, we mismanaged or forced in their habitat,” U.S. Rep Ryan Zinke (R-MT) told MTN News.

Gov. Greg Gianforte led his first Taiwanese trade mission bolstering relations for Montana agriculture and education.

“I think we've established some new relationships to complement the ones that we've had for a long time.” Gov. Gianforte said. “And it's going to bear fruit for both Taiwan and Montana.”