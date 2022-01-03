Montana Ag Network: Bobcat Tailgate with NDSU Bison Meatballs

As the Montana State University Bobcat Football team prepares to take on North Dakota State University in the FCS Championship, there is no doubt Bobcat fans are hungry for the national championship title.

One way you can show your Montana State pride, is by taking a “bite” out of the Bison, with a bison meatball recipe for game day tailgating or watch party experience.

NDSU Bison Meat Balls

What you will need:

• 1 pound ground bison (or Montana Beef)

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, optional

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes, optional

• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

Cooking Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

2. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix

3. Add in extra Bobcat VIM (Bobcat fans will know this is humor…this is not actually part of the recipe)

4. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, form meatballs. Roll into balls. Place on prepared baking sheet.

5. Bake for 15 minutes, turning meatballs over halfway through

If you don’t have access to wild, free-range North Dakotan bison, using Montana beef from your local rancher is a great option!

