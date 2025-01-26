Montana Ag Network: Columbia Falls man flown to hospital after being crushed by hay bales

COLUMBIA FALLS — Rory Wells was working his daily routine, feeding his family’s horses and moving hay around inside his barn in Columbia Falls on Jan. 17 when something went terribly wrong.

“And he bent over to pick up a pallet and 13 bales of hay came over on top of it," said Rory's dad Bob Wells.

Rory was crushed underneath thousands of pounds of hay bales, left unable to move.

“They weigh approximately 1,000 pounds each, give or take dependent on the bale and stuff, anywhere from 850 to 1,100-1,200 pounds," said Bob.

Bob was at his family home in Creston when he received a call from his son Rory.

“He had his phone sitting on another bale of hay and he said he couldn’t reach it, and so he called out 'Hey Siri call Pop', and he says that she responded really good she called right away and then he told her to hang up and then he told her to call 911 and she did.”

Bob raced over to Rory’s property as first responders helped stabilize his body and then flew him to Logan Health in Kalispell.

“The first thing my brother-in-law, when we walked back to count the bales to see how many actually fell, my brother-in-law said that he was surprised that he even lived.”

Rory suffered a fractured leg, knee, ankle, wrist and nose undergoing multiple surgeries as he continues his recovery in the hospital.

Bob said he’s not sure when his son will be able to go back to his day job as a conductor for BNSF.

“He has been informed that he cannot put any weight on that leg or foot for at least six months.”

As Rory begins his rehabilitation, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical bills and support his wife and two daughters as they adjust to their new life.

Bob is thankful to everyone supporting Rory and his young family.

“You know I knew he was well loved by a lot of friends and family you know, but I really didn’t expect it to be this good, like I said if he just met you yesterday, he is now your best friend, that’s the kind of person he is.”

Those who would like to support Rory and his family can do so through a GoFundMe page.


