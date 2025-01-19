Montana Ag Network: conference brings agriculture's next generation to Missoula

MISSOULA — Agriculture is often seen as a way of life in Montana, where it's one of the top industries. However, that does not mean it's an easy lifestyle.

That's why the next generation of farmers and ranchers from across the state came together for a leadership conference in Missoula this weekend

We made a stop on the farm tour to see why networking may hold the key to agriculture's future in Big Sky Country.

“They say farming and ranching is like gambling. We never know what we're gonna get, but we take it as it comes," Farm Bureau Board Member Houston Blevins shared.

With the many changes in agriculture — from weather to finances — farmers and ranchers have learned to roll with the punches, and the next generation needs to be flexible, too.

“Biggest thing is just learning to adapt and be efficient with what we have and strive just be good keepers of the land," Blevins said.

At the Young Farmer and Rancher Leadership Conference, those 18 to 35 got to network and exchange ideas with representatives from farm marketing, forestry management agencies, and their peers, which Blevins says is an invaluable experience.

“Knowing that you have peers you can lean on, people you can ask questions or, you know, people that might want to come out and look at your place and see how you're running and doing your operation as well," he told MTN.

The conference also toured a variety of farms, including Missoula’s Turner Farms, which is unique since it sits in a neighborhood.

“I think it's a really cool opportunity to show people getting into the industry that it can be done, and particularly where we're located, we're kind of on the divide between urban and rural. I think it showcases the importance of agriculture within the community," rancher Ethan Turner stated.

Turner was growing up as his family farm was spreading its roots. He saw firsthand some of the hardships being in agriculture can produce. “I’ll tell you, for someone getting into it’s incredibly difficult. I mean, the amount of capital it takes, the time.” Turner said.

However, these challenges are why Turner hopes conference attendees learn how to turn any situation into an opportunity.

“It's a really hard profession to get into, but it is the most important profession that there is out there because you know everybody uses a farmer 3 times a day at least. I think that moving forward, there's a lot of hope in what agriculture is going to look like,” Turner detailed.