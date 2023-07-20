Montana Ag Network: 'Cutting Fences' breaks down barriers for farmers, ranchers

GREAT FALLS - Kendra Lewis is a born-and-raised Geraldine farm girl who earned a doctorate in occupational therapy from Rocky Mountain College.

She has a love of agriculture, a passion to serve those who are challenged with a disability, and a drive to help.

Lewis is the founder of Cutting Fences Foundation, a non-profit organization serving farmers, ranchers, and veterans in agriculture who are living with a disability or illness.

This week, she hosted a "lunch and learn" at Torgerson's in Great Falls to discuss her foundation and highlight programs and technology.

To learn more, click here to visit the website, call 406-217-1166, or email cuttingfencesfoundation@gmail.com