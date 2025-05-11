Montana Ag Network: Family Forestry Expo teaches valuable lessons in the Flathead

COLUMBIA FALLS — Hands-on learning was on full display during the 36th annual Family Forestry Expo in Flathead County.

“This is how kids are supposed to learn, in my opinion,” said Edgerton Elementary School teacher Katie Haas.

The Family Forestry Expo is an annual, weeklong event that offers hands-on exposure to the role forests play in our everyday lives.

Haas was excited to share Montana’s beautiful outdoors with her students.

“Some of these kids have never been in this sort of environment and it’s really fun letting them be kids and play and learn in the way that Montanans have always been learning,” said Haas.

Students visited stations that provide educational presentations about forest management, wildlife, fisheries and more.

Sean Wells/MTN News Hands-on learning was on full display during the 36th annual Family Forestry Expo in Flathead County.

“How do we act, how do we as people act in the forests, how do we use the products from the forests responsibly?” said Family Forestry Expo Volunteer Deb Starling.

Deb Starling has been working and volunteering at the Family Forestry Expo for 36 years, helping teach the next generation of Montanans.

“And to see their interest in natural resources in this wonderful place that we all get to call home is just pretty darn special,” said Starling.

Sean Wels/MTN News The Family Forestry Expo is an annual, weeklong event that offers hands-on exposure to the role forests play in our everyday lives.

More than 1,200 fifth grade students from all over northwest Montana take part in the fun.

Fortine Elementary fifth grade student Kreedance Casas had a blast being outside with her friends.

“You learn about more things and if you don’t know too much about it, it’s awesome to come out here and learn more about it.”