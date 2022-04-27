POWER — Staff at Smoot Honey in Power spent the last two weeks playing catch-up after April's early snowfall.

“The cold has been really tough on the bees and the last week we’ve pretty much been playing catch-up, doing two weeks worth of work in one,” said Mark Jensen.

Jensen says they are hoping for a much better crop compared to last year.

“You know, it goes three good years and then you have a bad year, but last year was our fifth-worst crop ever, but our worst crop is better than some of the beekeepers' we know best crop.”

MTN Smoot Honey - Bees

Last year‘s drought created havoc for a lot of farmers — including beekeepers.

Jensen says that the lack of honey production is primarily due to the lack of crops for the bees to feed on, as well as different farming tactics.