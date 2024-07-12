Montana Ag Network: How our heat wave affects crops

FAIRFIELD — Farmers and their crops are feeling the heat as record-high temperatures are being reached all over Montana.

“So, with the high heat that we've been experiencing here the last week -- we're in the 90s for at least at least ten days or beyond -- that means that our irrigated crops are going to need more water,” explained Fairfield farmer Ryan Debruycker. “And the value of having irrigation [is] to be able to water it when we need it in the high temps. Just helps the crops be able to grow. And so that we're getting the most productivity out of our crops as possible.”

A lack of snowfall in the Rocky Mountains resulted in the Greenfield Irrigation District receiving only half the amount of water it normally receives.

“The biggest crop we have that it's going to really affect right now is our malt barley. Malt barley likes cool nights, moderate warm temperatures. When it gets above the 90s, that plant can't take in enough water,” explained Fairfield farmer Mark Coverdell. “And so, we can get high proteins, which you don't want in malt barley. You can get low clumps. So right now, our goal is to keep everything wet. And alleviate as much stress as we can.”

“So, our normal water allotment is two acre-feet per 80 acres. This year we're down to a foot acre for 80 acres. The farmers on the bench have been doing wonderful with the reduction and trying to conserve water and use it wisely,” Greenfield Irrigation District Water Master Steve Lettengarver told MTN.

“Behind me, this pivot has been running now for about a week straight, just to be able to keep up with the high heat. Now, with that, of course, I have a water allotment that I am using up very quickly,” Debruycker said. “So, the higher the heat, the more I’m using my water, and I’ll have to turn my water off here pretty soon.

The farmers are watching their crops closely in this heat and know when the best time is to irrigate their crops, to maximize their use of every drop of water.