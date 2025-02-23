Montana Ag Network: Kalispell tree farmer gets a little help from Tibetan yaks

KALISPELL — One Kalispell Tree Farm isn’t quite what you’d expect, Tibetan yaks help keep the forests’ acres healthy and prepared in case of a wildfire. We headed to Montana to Spring Brook Ranch to learn how the head of the herd does it.

Montana has more than 600 tree farms covering over 237,000 acres. Tree farmers who take care of the land do more than you may expect.

"They are good forest stewards. They care about the land they sit on," tree farmer board member Holly McKenzie stated.

Kalispell tree farmer gets a little help from Tibetan yaks

To be certified by the American Tree Farm System, the farmer must own ten or more woodland acres while also having a management plan to keep their forests healthy and growing quality trees.

"A managed forest is often called a tree farm, but it doesn't mean it's in little straight rows of trees," McKenzie said.

Every year, each state selects an 'Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year'. In 2024, Ed & Christy Ferruzzi won Montana's award. However, in 2023, Jim Watson and his partner Carol took home best in the state.

Watson even won best in the northwest that year.

"Once somebody's won the local state 'Tree Farmer of the Year' award, they get elevated up to the Western Regional tree farmer, which Jim ended up winning," McKenzie said.

Watson isn't your typical farmer. "No, I don't fit the normal mold, and I grew up on a ranch and went to engineering school in Bozeman. I'm a tree hugger that carries a chainsaw," Watson explained.

His nearly 1,700 acres are home to a diverse population of trees. “Our focus is on forest restoration and wildlife habitat and having a good, healthy, resilient forest," Watson detailed.

Trees at Spring Brook are thinned and spaced to keep diversity.

“We did a lot of understory work, cleaning out understory and small trees that weren't thriving and trying to select the trees. You want to keep those high-end genetics within the gene pool," Watson shared.

Plus, he does all this farming with the help of a herd of Tibetan yaks.

"We're still grazing yaks. That helps reduce the grass fuel load and it helps with wildfire, but it also helps with general forest management," Watson noted.

Limiting fuels reduces the chance of a large wildfire.

"We’re guarding against wildfire, so we don't want the trees crowded too close together because then if a big fire comes through, it can run through the crowns," Watson said.

Watson's ranch has the seal of approval from fire management organizations like the U.S. Forest Service and the DNRC.

“He has islands of fuels where trees are kind of pocketed together, but again, there's that large space in between where that fire intensity is able to drop down and that flame length, then will also be a more approachable and safer to access fire," Kellie Kulseth, fire adapted communities coordinator for the Kalispell Unit of the DNRC shared.

“It's a great hand to be dealt as a firefighter," echoed Mike West with the Flathead National Forest.

For Watson, being a tree farmer and using the program's resources has set his course for the rest of his days.

“There's more to do every day than possibly can be done. So, I just pick and choose what I enjoy," Watson stated.