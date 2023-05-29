Watch Now
Montana Ag Network: Made In Montana Memorial Day BBQ

Posted at 10:00 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 12:01:55-04

GREAT FALLS - Each Memorial Day many people host a barbecue to spend time with friends and loved ones.

It's a holiday we use to celebrate fallen service members.

Despite the deeper meaning of the holiday, celebrating our skills at the grill and in the kitchen remain a highlight.

We set out around Cascade County and Great Falls to find out what it would cost to host a made-in-Montana barbecue.

Our figures came into play by serving eight guests.

Hamburgers, cake, huckleberry lemonade, beer, and a quality bun.

We began at Central Avenue Meats in Great Falls, offering three options of ground beef.

  • Pre-made smoked brisket patty - $9.99 per lb.
  • Regular Ground Beef - 8.99 per lb. - 3 or more pounds - $7.99

We went with two pounds of regular ground beef, looking for ¼ pound patties for each guest.
All of the beef at Central Avenue Meats is locally sourced from McCafferty Ranch in Belt.

A few doors down, we stopped at the Mighty Mo Brewery where a growler glass costs $10 and depending on the brew, $13 to fill up.

Each growler holds 64 fluid ounces or 4 pints, we needed two.

With our locally sourced beer and beef, we needed a quality bun.

Great Harvest Bread Co. sells packages of eight buns for $6.50. All are locally milled and made in-house. Each bun cost $0.81.

We hit the road to Vaughn to the Big Sky Deli which is home to a number of huckleberry products. Did you know it's our state fruit?

For a package of a half gallon of huckleberry lemonade mix, we stuck with the 8-ounce glass rule which a half gall would give us just enough.

Each glass would equate to $1.19 and the entire half-gallon packet cost $9.59.

The last stop we made was at Hempl's Bakery, where we had to try the Champagne Cake.

A $29.00 value and slicing the cake into eight slices, each piece cost $3.62.

When we did the math after adding up the entire total cost it summed up to $109.07.

To feed each guest it would cost $13.62.

We understand that may the cake could be cut into smaller pieces, but these are a base ballpark prices.

When I think back to the last barbecue I held, for fewer items for about the same amount of people hosted, it cost me upwards of $70 at a big box grocery store.

Buying locally is nearly the same price as buying from a large corporation, what you're paying for is knowing where your food comes from.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

