Montana Ag Network: Malek Angus Ranch hosts bull sale

HIGHWOOD — Montana is known as the seedstock capital of the world and thanks to that reputation, ranchers from across the nation make their way to the Treasure State to purchase some finest quality cattle.

Nearly 30 miles east of Great Falls in the town of Highwood is Malek Angus Ranch.

Ty Malek, a third-generation rancher hosts an annual bull sale, in which people from across the state of Montana along with some people from out of state, got to place their bids on the table for a chance to take home some of the highest quality bulls.

"It's our tenth annual bull sale here in Highwood," Malek said. "We've been developing these cattle for 30 years plus, and so now we started having a public auction and people can show up whenever they want."

Up to 76 black Angus bulls were put on display for the public to purchase.

"We get everybody together and have a good event, and everybody gets to see all of our cattle if they show up that day," Malek said. "It's a one day deal. You can get it all over with in one day and then they got their bulls bought for the year."

Auctioneer Kyle Shobe is no stranger when it comes to bull sales, as he's a former World Champion Livestock Auctioneer and owner of Lewistown Livestock Auction.

Each spring and fall, he travels the region selling bulls and females for the state's multiple registered cattle breeders. Shobe gave his thoughts on what makes Malek Angus Ranch's bull sale so unique.

"The Malek Angus program is a tremendous program right here in Highwood, Montana," he said. "There are cattle that are born and raised right here. Cattle that can go to a lot of different environments and really thrive. It's a unique combination that Ty and Tammy have put together. Cattle that not only read well on paper, as you say in the business, but they've got great EPD profiles. Ty's got a great local customer base, and they will likely sell some bulls clear from out of the state."

Malek says these bull sales are not just a place for people to stock up on cattle — it's a place for the ranching community to come together and socialize.

Shobe also noted the community aspect of the event stating, "These bull sales are a social event for communities and something that is still a piece of Americana right here and a big facet of the livestock industry. These breeding bulls are a very important part of production agriculture here in this part of the world."

Malek is already gearing up for next year's annual bull sale.