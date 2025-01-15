Montana Ag Network: Meridian Farm and Forge bringing blacksmithing, flowers to Mission Valley

ST. IGNATIUS — Across the state, many Montanans turn their properties into small farms including a couple who planted their roots in St. Ignatius, turning a homestead into a sustainable flower farm and blacksmith shop.

However, with flowers not in bloom until warmer days, so we wanted to learn more about their winter operations, where a metal forge brings the heat and business.

At Meridian Farm and Forge, Zach Seligman started a business, using a family history of working with metal.

“Blacksmithing is pretty unique in that it's very cerebral and very physical, and I think in our day and age it's kind of a hard combo to find,” he said.

Working from the barn on his property is allowing Seligman to be an involved dad.

“I’d always had an interest somewhat because my grandma had written a bunch of books about blacksmithing. And then right when we were about to have our child, I needed to something hands-on to do that was going to keep me at home,” he shared.

Seligman finds flow when working with the forge, “Trying to mix things that we perceive as being organic with a more human-industrial element,” he told MTN.

Emily Brown/MTN News "I'd say that's one of the things I like the most is just connecting with individual customers and getting to know them a little bit and doing something special for somebody." — Zach Seligman

He heats and shapes mostly recycled metal into bottle openers, belt buckles, and pieces of art.

“I was able to get in some stores and some galleries and museums and really start selling things. I have some real special retailers that I work with throughout the country and now internationally,” Seligman said.

When he’s not in the shop, Seligman is helping his partner Danielle Lattuga on their sustainable flower farm.

“I think it was our second date that we talked about this mutual dream that we had to create something that’s regenerative and in partnership with the land,” Lattuga explained.

During the winter, Lattuga makes sure the animals that frequent her property can use what’s left behind from growing and harvesting season.

"In the fall, we leave a lot of our crops standing because they can provide food for birds in particular but for all kinds of wildlife, and then they also provide shelter and areas for insect eggs and larvae to winter over," she detailed.

Emily Brown/MTN News "The fundamental thing for us is working in an organic and sustainable and regenerative way because we feel like that is the best way we can make an impact to benefit everyone." — Danielle Lattuga

Looking ahead, Lattuga is excited about planting and dreaming of summer’s full bloom, seeing all her hard work come alive.

“I start looking at my garden maps and figuring out how I'm going to plant.”

She grows up to 80 varieties of flowers per year for pre-purchased subscriptions, weddings, and other events.

“We increase the number of perennials every year so we have Anna Hissop, Joe-Pye-weed, lots of native perennials that also benefit the environment and the wildlife.”

To learn more about Meridian Farm and Forge, click here.