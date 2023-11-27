Montana Ag Network: The state of meat processing

HAVRE — The Montana Premium Processing Co-Op board of directors recently hosted their annual membership meeting in Havre.

The meeting concerned a status report for the new processing facility as well as ways to expand similar operations across Montana.

Montana Farmer’s Union President Walter Schweitzer notes the state has the capacity to produce roughly 40,000 head of cattle a year but eats around 100,000 head.

But, small de-centralized processing plants help increase accessibility and profitability to communities like Havre.

Those who make up the Montana Premium Processing Co-op membership in Havre prefer the transparency with which the plant operates.

Aaryn Boehm — a farmer and rancher from Rudyard — says his product benefits in several ways by virtue of being processed locally.

By opening more small meat processors across the state, schools, neighbors and others that make up small communities prosper off the meat rather than big box distributions undercutting profits.