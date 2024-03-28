Montana Ag Network: What does the 'U.S. Farmed' designation mean?

FAIRFIELD — Here in Montana, we like things natural, grown fresh, and U.S. Farmed Certified.

Anheuser-Busch is making the move and Busch Light is the first to be labeled U.S. Farm Certified.

"The U.S. Farm Certification and Packaging SEAL is a seal that illustrates that a company or a brand is sourcing 95% or more of their agricultural ingredients from the United States. It's important because it shows the support for American farmers," American Farmland Trust President and CEO Beth Sauerhaft explained.

Fairfield is known to be the Barley Capital of the World.

"Anheuser-Busch has been in this region for a long time and started sourcing barley since 1969, at least with my dad. And it's been pretty important for us because they've put a lot of research into different varieties of barley," Reece Brown said. "We in fact, right behind me, we're going to have a test plot this year that Anheuser-Busch is using as part of their breeding program and make sure that they have viable yields and properties that we need in our barley to for the Maltster to be able to brew it properly.

"It’s so critical to have a program like this that's really showing support for and providing a market to American farmers," Sauerhaft said. "And it will really help boost the economy of rural communities around the country. And we are so excited that Anheuser-Busch is the first company, hopefully of many more to come to get this seal.

"I think it's like a 95% of the ingredients are inputs into a product qualify for this seal which is it's really...fair number because there are a few ingredients that sometimes we can't we can't produce," Fairfield farmer Mark Coverdell said. "And so, Anheuser-Busch came up with this to support the family farms and to support the farmers that that grow for them. And so it's it's a big deal for us."

