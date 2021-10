A 57-year-old Browning man died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Browning.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported that the man was heading north on Second Street Northwest at 4:30 a.m. when he ran a stop sign at Boundary Street, went off the road, rolled over and went through a fence, according to the highway patrol.

He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The man was not identified by the highway patrol.