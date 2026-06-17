LAUREL — The state has closed on its purchase of 114 acres in west Laurel proposed for a forensic mental health facility and is now asking Yellowstone County to rezone the property.

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Montana Board of Investments closes deal on Laurel land for proposed forensic mental health facility

The land was under contract with the Montana Board of Investments, which is coordinating the deal, since January. The Board of Investments sent a letter to Yellowstone County commissioners confirming the purchase and said it is moving forward with the next steps needed to begin construction of the proposed facility, which was originally planned to house 32 beds but could hold as many as 64.

The facility would hold people who are already in the legal system and waiting for a psychiatric assessment to determine if they are mentally fit to stand trial.

The Board of Investments has sent a letter to Yellowstone County Commissioners asking them to hold a public hearing to change the zoning of the land. County commissioners have denied this request in the past, saying they would not rezone the property until it was formally owned by the state.

In addition, the state has released the final environmental assessment for the project, clearing another hurdle despite strong public opposition.

Read the assessment here.

The report is the culmination of two public meetings held by the Board of Investments — one on April 22 at the Laurel Public Library and most recently on June 2 at the Billings Convention Center. Both were highly attended, with members of the public speaking out against the proposed facility.

The environmental assessment reviews community concerns, including environmental impacts, public health needs, economic benefits and community opposition.

While many residents in Laurel continue to say they do not want the facility on the now-purchased land, the opposition was not enough to change the outcome of the state report.

Related:

Laurel officials say public process beginning on state mental forensic facility

'Inappropriate location': Laurel City Council hears from crowd about forensic facility concerns

State identifies 114-acre site in west Laurel for new forensic mental health facility