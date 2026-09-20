Montana couple paints over 90 works along Continental Divide Trail, now on display in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS — A Montana couple spent months hiking the Continental Divide Trail — and instead of just taking pictures, they put what they saw on canvas. Now, more than 90 of those paintings are on display in Columbia Falls.

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CDT Artist Couple

Genevieve and Jaden Attard are Flathead Valley natives who share a passion for art and the outdoors. Jaden Attard said growing up in the valley sparked that love early.

"I obviously grew up in the Flathead area, so that was a big spark too, just nature," Jaden said.

Hiking was always part of their lives, and eventually the two passions became one. Genevieve Attard said the combination felt natural.

"I learned that you can do both at the same time. So then we started plein air painting, we started doing events together," Genevieve said.

That led the couple to their biggest project yet — a multi-month thru-hike on the Continental Divide Trail, painting along the way. Genevieve Attard said they fully committed to the journey.

"We got rid of our apartment and we threw all our stuff in a storage unit, we really committed. I feel like we burned the ships and were like, 'we're going to do this,'" Genevieve said.

The Attards hiked over 1,000 miles from June 24 to Sept. 5, completing more than 90 paintings along the way. Jaden Attard said the scenery made it hard to stop.

"Nine times out of 10 we would get over the top of some ridge and it would just be like — just like we've got to paint here. Or we would camp someplace and be like, we already painted today but we're going to paint first thing in the morning because this is just so beautiful," Jaden said.

With their journey complete, the Attards set up an exhibition at Persimmon Gallery in Columbia Falls — where Genevieve grew up, making it a full circle moment.

"To have the community I grew up in support artwork and support us," Genevieve said. "Honestly, without them, I don't know, this wouldn't be happening tonight."

With the trail behind them, the couple is looking ahead, though Jaden Attard said the path is not yet clear.

"We're only 25 and we want to keep making art for our lives, so who's to say where that will take us. We're just trying our best to do it together," Jaden said.

The exhibition runs through Oct. 3 at Persimmon Gallery in Columbia Falls. All works are for sale