The Montana Folk Festival is underway in Butte, kicking off Friday evening at the Original Mine Yard with a performance by Montreal-based band Cecilia.

WATCH: The Montana Folk Festival is underway in Butte, Montana — free music, six stages, and more than 20 performers this weekend. 🎶

Montana Folk Festival kicks off in Butte with free music across six stages

The three-day, free outdoor music event features more than 20 performers on six stages throughout Uptown Butte.

“How are you tonight?” Cecilia band member asked the crowd to rousing cheers.

Pat Munday, a festival goer, said the lineup has something for everyone.

"Haven't heard any of the music yet, but they're all great, they're tremendously diverse and the dance tent is going to be hot."

Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher fired up the crowd to open the festival by saying, “Everybody wants to have a festival in Montana, everybody says they have great festivals, but nobody does it like Butte!”

The music starts again at noon Saturday and continues into Sunday.