Montana Highway Patrol seeks information related to fatal I-90 crash

LIVINGSTON - The Montana Highway Patrol is seeking information related to a fatal crash on Interstate 90 near Livingston.

The patrol said in a social media post that the crash happened between 8:40 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes near mile marker 332.

A vehicle that may have been involved in the crash did not remain at the scene, the patrol said. The vehicle is "possibly described as a pickup."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Patton at 406-595-4303.

No other information has yet been released about the fatal crash.