Montana hiker found after missing for two nights near McCormick Peak

MISSOULA - A hiker reported missing from the McCormick Peak area at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday was safely located by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Monday.

The sheriff's office said in a press release the male hiker, in his 60s, had not returned as expected after departing Saturday morning from the McCormick Trailhead to summit McCormick Peak.

Safety concerns, including traversing the steep, rugged terrain in darkness, delayed the search until 6 a.m. Sunday, the press release states.

The search included ground crews consisting of volunteer members of Missoula County Search and Rescue, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and drones.

Additional assistance was provided by Bitterroot Search Dogs, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, and Two Bear Air.

Search operations continued until approximately 8 p.m. Sunday.

At approximately 3 a.m. Monday, the hiker was able to call for help and provide his GPS coordinates.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the location, safely contacted the hiker, and escorted him back to the trailhead and then to the residence where he was staying.

The hiker did not require medical attention and was able to hike out without assistance from deputies.

As a reminder, anyone planning to hike or recreate should be prepared and ensure the following:

• Always tell someone your planned route and your expected return time before heading out.

• Carry proper hiking gear appropriate for the terrain and conditions.

• Bring plenty of water and other essential supplies.

• Pack multiple layers of clothing, as weather conditions can change quickly.