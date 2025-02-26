Montana bison producers could get boost under new proposal

HELENA — If a bear kills a cow, a rancher will get paid if it’s proven a predator did the deed.

The Livestock Loss Board handles those claims. However, a small — but growing — number of bison producers don’t have access to the same system and can’t file claims over animals that have been killed by predators, the Daily Montanan reports.

Llamas and chickens get paid out, so why not bison?

With House Bill 504, Rep. Eric Tilleman, R-Cascade, wants to add them to a list of animals included in the livestock loss mitigation program, extending the protection to approximately 9,600 bison being raised for food in Montana.

“This is just expanding the livestock laws and adding domestic bison,” Tilleman said.

The bill received a hearing in the House Agriculture Committee on Tuesday afternoon. The committee did not take immediate action on the bill, but at least one bison rancher said it would help a growing sector of food production in the state.

“It’s more about the principal than it is the funds,” Ty Stubblefield, who has 100 bison on a ranch near Bridger, said in an interview. “Though they do help for a small operation.”

Stubblefield was in Helena representing the Montana Bison Association, joking he made the four-hour drive to give three minutes of testimony. He did answer several questions from the committee as the only bison rancher in the room. He’s got about 200 acres and has slowly been building his business.

Several years ago, Stubblefield had to put down a bison that had its Achilles tendon severed by a predator.

“That sent me down this path that we are on today,” said Stubblefield, who testified in favor of the bill. “I discovered how difficult it is, number one, to prove that it was actually a bear that attacked your animal, but number two, that bison were the only livestock animals that are not represented on the livestock loss.”

A fiscal note attached to the bill showed no impact to the budget, as it’s not common for bison producers to have their animals killed by predators. It does happen, but USDA Wildlife Services has only responded to three bison incidents in the last five years in Montana.

While the number is not huge, it’s about fairness, Stubblefield said.

“We’re managed just as cattle are,” Stubblefield said in an interview. “We’re under the same rules and regulations.”

The Livestock Loss Mitigation Board is allocated $450,000 per year to pay out claims. Over the last six years, the board averages about $250,000 in payouts each year and 292 claims, according to the bill’s fiscal note. The livestock board pays out claims for farm and ranch animals killed by wolves, grizzly bears and mountain lions.

Bison claims are estimated to be about $3,600 per animal, while the five-year average for cattle claim payouts is $1,800.

The industry is growing, according to the National Bison Association.

Stubblefield is seeing it himself.

“I can think of, off the top of my head, like five new producers that did what we did and started from scratch,” Stubblefield said. “It’s a growing thing.”

