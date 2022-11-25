Watch Now
Montana Lottery announces winning ticket for $100K "early bird" prize

Posted at 10:59 AM, Nov 25, 2022
GREAT FALLS - The Montana Lottery conducted an "early bird" drawing at 10 a.m. on Friday for a big prize in its annual Montana Millionaire event.

The Montana Lottery hosts two such "early bird" drawings each year ahead of the end-of-year grand prize drawing.

This year, the $100,000 drawing was on Friday; a $25,000 drawing will be on Dec. 16.

The winning ticket for the $100,000 "early bird" prize is #080647.

The retailer and town where the ticket was sold has not yet been released.

The drawing date for the three big prizes (two for $1M, one for $100K) will be between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023.

The exact date has not yet been determined.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:

  • 2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte
  • 2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls
  • 2018: Richard Mai, Billings
  • 2017: Amy Lambert, Butte
  • 2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
  • 2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett
  • 2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
  • 2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
  • 2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel
  • 2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings
  • 2010: William Morse, Billings
  • 2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
  • 2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte
  • 2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Last year's two winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Butte and Missoula.

Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.

Click here to visit the Montana Millionaire website.

