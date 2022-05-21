Montana National Guard member receives surprise honor

FORT HARRISON — A Montana National Guard member got a surprise honor Friday at Fort Harrison.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines presented Maj. Daniela Ragen with a copy of the Congressional Record from last November, when he officially recognized her as “Montanan of the Month.”

“I can’t say anything; that’s not usual for me!” Ragen said. “I’m speechless!”

Daines highlighted Ragen’s hard work to become a soldier – including overcoming a language barrier – as well as her work as a coordinator for the Guard’s counterdrug program.

Ragen said her husband had told her the ceremony was going to be in honor of one of her close friends, and she was “blindsided” when she discovered it was actually for her.

“I haven’t processed it yet,” she said. “I am used to recognizing and giving and honoring people, and this is pretty special. I don’t think there’ll be anything that equals to this moment.”

Ragen and her husband – also a Guard member – have five children and live in Broadwater County. She says she’s now a full-time mom, but continuing her work with the Guard on the weekends as equal opportunity program director.