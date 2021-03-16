1 dead, 1 injured in explosion at Butte business

BUTTE — One man died and another man was seriously injured in an explosion at a Butte business Monday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Ed Lester, an explosion was reported around 4:10 p.m. on Monday at Silver Bow Truck and Auto Center on Wynne Avenue.

Sheriff Lester said in a media release the two men were working on an oil storage tank when the explosion happened.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No further information about the extent of the injured man's condition was available.

Investigators with Butte Fire, Butte Police, and the Butte-Silver Bow Coroners office were called to the scene, according to the release.

The names of the two men are not being released at this time. Sheriff Lester said more information will be released as it becomes available.