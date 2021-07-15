Watch
1 dead in Billings mobile home fire

1 dead after mobile home fire in Billings
Posted at 10:44 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 00:44:12-04

One man died in a fire in a mobile home in Billings Wednesday.

It happened on Goldstrike Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid.

Goldstrike Drive is in the Casa Village trailer park near Monad Road and South 24th Street West.

Reid said the fire marshal is investigating.

Firefighters believe no other occupants were at the residence.

Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said no on else was injured and no other structures burned.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

