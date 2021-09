A 62-year-old man died Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12 West in Lolo.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported the man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when he veered off the right side of the road near mile marker 23.

He then attempted to overcorrect, skidded and rolled over on the side of the road.

He died at the hospital.

The man, who was not identified, was wearing a seat belt.