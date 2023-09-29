1 person dead, 1 injured in Cascade County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured after their motorcycle crashed in Cascade County just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

It happened near mile marker 272 along Interstate 15 southwest of Great Falls, just north of the Ulm exit.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the male driver and female passenger - both 44 years old - were from Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada.

As they were driving south, the motorcycle reportedly experienced some type of mechanical failure, causing it to flip several times.

The woman was taken via Mercy Flight helicopter to a Great Falls hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the MHP, alcohol and/or speed were not factors in the crash, and the MHP report indicates that neither person was wearing a helmet.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released.