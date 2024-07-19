1 person dead, 2 hurt in Hill County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hill County on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

It happened at about 5:15 p.m. at mile marker 92 along US Highway 87 between Big Sandy and Havre.

The collision involved a Ford pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old woman from Box Elder, and a Chevy Tahoe driven by a 65-year-old man from Havre. There was a 74-year-old female passenger in the Tahoe, also from Havre.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, both vehicles were northbound, and the driver of the pickup truck failed to properly signal a turn.

The driver of the Tahoe moved into the southbound lane, trying to avoid hitting the pickup truck, but the vehicles collided and both went off the road.

All three people were taken to Northern Montana Health Care in Havre for their injuries.

The 74-year-old passenger died due to her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The nature and severity of the injuries to the two drivers has not been disclosed.

The MHP says that the two occupants of the Tahoe were not wearing seatbelts, and does not yet know if the driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

