1 person dead, 2 injured in a crash in Silver Bow County

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Silver Bow County on Friday, November 10, 2023.

It happened at about 6:20 a.m. near mile marker 76 of MT Highway 2, several miles southeast of Butte.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup truck was heading west and reportedly traveling too fast.

The vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a GMC Canyon.

The Ford spun around and went off the road, and the GMC came to rest in the eastbound lane near the point of impact.

The driver of the Ford — the sole occupant — was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula for treatment of injuries.

The nature and severity of the 30-year-old man's injuries have not been disclosed.

The two occupants of the GMC — a 60-year-old man from Butte and a 70-year-old man from Butte — were taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings and St. James Hospital in Butte, respectively.

The 60-year-old man, who was driving, later died due to his injuries; his name has not been released at this point.

The nature and severity of the injuries sustained by the 70-year-old man have not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, none of the three people were wearing seatbelts.

Impaired driving is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. The road was dry at the time of the crash.