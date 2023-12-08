Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

1 person dead, 2 injured in Glacier County crash

1 person dead, 2 injured in Glacier County crash
MTN News
1 person dead, 2 injured in Glacier County crash
Posted at 9:55 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 11:55:38-05

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Glacier County on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Badger Creek Road and Larson Drive, several miles north of Heart Butte.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, there were three people in a Dodge Durango: a 39-year-old man from Browning, who was driving; a 37-year-old man from Missoula; and a 40-year-old man from Browning.

The MHP crash report says they were westbound on Badger Creek Road when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road.

The driver over-corrected, and the vehicle crossed the center line and off the left side of the road.

The driver again over-corrected, sending the vehicle into a spin and off the road, where it rolled over several times.

The 40-year-old man from Browning died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The other two men were taken to the Indian Health Service clinic in Browning; the nature and extent of their injuries were not disclosed.

According to the MHP, the roads were icy at the time; none of the three men were wearing seatbelts; and alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader