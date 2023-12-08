1 person dead, 2 injured in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Glacier County on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Badger Creek Road and Larson Drive, several miles north of Heart Butte.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, there were three people in a Dodge Durango: a 39-year-old man from Browning, who was driving; a 37-year-old man from Missoula; and a 40-year-old man from Browning.

The MHP crash report says they were westbound on Badger Creek Road when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road.

The driver over-corrected, and the vehicle crossed the center line and off the left side of the road.

The driver again over-corrected, sending the vehicle into a spin and off the road, where it rolled over several times.

The 40-year-old man from Browning died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The other two men were taken to the Indian Health Service clinic in Browning; the nature and extent of their injuries were not disclosed.

According to the MHP, the roads were icy at the time; none of the three men were wearing seatbelts; and alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.