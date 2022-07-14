1 person dies following Great Falls motorcycle crash

GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Police Department confirmed on Thursday that one person died in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street.

Witnesses reported seeing several police vehicles and a Great Falls Fire Rescue truck at the scene.

At this point, the identity of the person who died has not been released by the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

The Montana Highway Patrol has not yet released any details about the crash.

We will update you if we get additional information.