1 person killed, 2 injured in Park County crash

Posted at 9:46 AM, Dec 18, 2023
LIVINGSTON — A woman is dead following a Friday evening crash on Old Clyde Park Road.

According to a report released by the Montana Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old Butte woman was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on Old Clyde Park Road near the intersection of Calvary Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and then rolled.

A 50-year-old Billings woman was killed in the crash, while the driver and a 12-year-old girl were transported to Livingston Health. The deceased woman was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP report states that speed, drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, the road was dry at the time of the incident.

