1 person killed, 2 injured in Pondera County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two people were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Pondera County on Saturday, June 14.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. near mile marker 325 of Interstate 15, about three miles south of the Brady exit.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a the GMC Yukon was northbound on I-15 and was being driven erratically, according to a witness.

The driver of the Yukon drove down the middle of the northbound lanes, and for unknown reasons, braked and lost control, sending the vehicle across the median.

The driver over-corrected, causing the Yukon to roll several times, traveling across the southbound lanes and landing in a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 42-year-old man from Great Falls, died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The two passengers — a 40-year-old womand a 1-year-old girl — were taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls. The nature and extent of their injuries have not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and the infant was not in a child car seat. The female passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says that alcohol and/or drugs are suspected as factors in the crash, as well as excessive speed.