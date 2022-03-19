Watch
1 teen killed, another injured in crash north of Ekalaka

Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 19, 2022
A 19-year-old Ekalaka man died and a 17-year-old Ekalaka boy was taken to a local hospital following an early Saturday morning rollover crash north of town.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. about eight miles north of Ekalaka on Highway 7, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The 19-year-old was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina south toward Ekalaka when he lost control and rolled several times in a cow pasture, according to the highway patrol.

The driver was ejected and declared dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to Dahl Memorial Hospital in Ekalaka. Neither were wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers say they suspect alcohol was a factor.

