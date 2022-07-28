1-year-old drowns at Helena-area daycare

HELENA — A young child recently drowned at a Helena-area dacare

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says emergency responders were called to a report of a drowning victim in the 5000 block of Care Drive on July 21.

A 1-year-old child — who has been identified as Camden Brown — was pronounced deceased after resuscitation efforts at Saint Peter’s Hospital, according to Dutton.

The drowning occurred at a daycare and has been ruled accidental, according to Dutton.

“It’s a tragedy. Our sympathies to the parents and grandparents,” said Dutton.

Dutton says that while no charges have been recommended, the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office will review the case.

The child’s funeral will be held in Billings.

