10 National Guard members headed to help at Billings Clinic

Hospital CEO says "It will help with morale."
Posted at 3:29 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 17:29:44-04

BILLINGS - Ten national guard members will soon swoop into Billings to help care for local patients as hospitals burst at the seams with COVID-19 patients.

Late Monday afternoon Billings Clinic confirmed that Gov. Greg Gianforte gave the green light for the troops to serve at the Billings Clinic, starting at 7 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Billings Clinic CEO Scott Ellner said: “This is very good news, and will help with morale.”

The guard members will assist with indirect patient care, including infection control measures, cleaning, and patient transport.

“This will allow nurses to stay at the bedside with patients who are clinically ill, said Ellner.

The national guard members are slated to remain at Billings Clinic until Oct. 1, but Ellner said it could be longer if necessary.

