13th case of measles reported in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — A 13th case of measles was reported in Gallatin County over the weekend.

According to the Gallatin City-County Health Department website, the case was confirmed on Saturday, June 14. The exposure remains under investigation.

As of now, there have been 7 children (age 17 and younger) and 6 adults (18 and over).

Active public exposure points released by the department are all at Motel 6, 817 Wheat Drive in Bozeman, from June 9-13.

This case would be the 21st in Montana.

According to DPHHS, on June 11, 2025, the Gallatin City-County Health Department issued an accelerated administration schedule consideration for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine for all residents and visitors due to recent confirmed cases of measles in the Gallatin community.

The considerations include early and accelerated vaccination for children and an additional MMR dose for adults who have received one dose. More information can be found by visiting the Gallatin City-County Health Department measles page.

Measles is highly contagious, spreading rapidly among those without immunity.

According to the Montana Department of Health & Human Services (DPHHS), “If somebody with measles walks into a room, 90% of people who have no immunity to it will get infected.”

Vaccination remains the most effective defense. One dose of the measles vaccine is about 93% effective, while two doses reach approximately 97% efficacy.

Health officials warn that a recent decline in vaccination rates is largely responsible for the current outbreak.