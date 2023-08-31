Watch Now
'1923' wins location award for filming in Butte

Zach Heine was the locations manager for the production and accepted the award in a recent ceremony in Santa Monica, California.
Posted at 6:06 PM, Aug 30, 2023
BUTTE - When you live in a town that’s pretty much the set of a period movie, you’re going to get recognized. And that’s why the 1923 television series which was filmed right here in Butte was recently honored for having the best location for a historic drama.

“It’s kind of overwhelming, like I said, we all kind of new we had a good crew, but it’s really nice to have the locations community say, ‘You guys did a great job,’ you know, that’s a good feather in your cap,” said 1923 Location Scout Rob Cox.

The Location Managers Guild International awarded 1923 for Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series. Zach Heine was the locations manager for the production and accepted the award in a recent ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

He said Butte was the perfect location for the show.

“We scouted all over Montana and I don’t know how we would have really done it without the way Butte has been preserved and the way it looks,” said Heine.

The production team also credited a great crew as well as cooperation from local business and property owners who were so accommodating.

“It was a combination of all of that: a group of top-notch people and a community willing to work with us,” said Cox.

Butte’s Chamber of Commerce held a small ceremony to congratulate the locations crew for the award. Officials say 1923 brought positive attention to Butte.

“It was fun to do and it’s fun to look at a TV show and say that was filmed in our community and it just adds to Butte’s mystique,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

