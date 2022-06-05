2 children dead in Yellowstone County crash

GREAT FALLS — Two children died in a two-vehicle crash near Shephered, several miles northeast of Billings, on Friday, June 3, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, three people were on a Kawasaki side-by-side ATV - a 13-year old girl, a five-year old boy, and a five-year old girl.

As they were traveling north on Hofferber Road at about 2:50 p.m., a Subaru Legacy driven by an 18-year old female was westbound on Shepherd Acton Road.

The Subaru crashed into the passenger side of the ATV; the ATV rotated and landed in an irrigation ditch.

The MHP says the two five-year old children died in the crash. The driver of the ATV was taken to Billings Clinic; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

The report does not state whether the driver of the Subaru was seriously injured, nor whether she was taken to a medical facility.

The MHP report does not indicate whether the ATV riders were wearing helmets, and says that alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in the crash.

The names of the children that died have not yet been released. All four people involved were from Shepherd.

We do not yet know what charges - if any - might be filed. We will update you if we get more information.



