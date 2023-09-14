2 dead after multiple-vehicle crash on I-90 near Manhattan

BOZEMAN — Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 90 east of Manhattan that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 13, 2023.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer told MTN News a vehicle traveling eastbound on the interstate crossed the median and struck a vehicle in the westbound lanes.

According to a crash report from Montana Highway Patrol, the vehicle that crossed the median was a GMC Sierra driven by a 34-year-old Bozeman man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old Bozeman woman driving a Ford F-150 was struck and airlifted to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

She later died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said on social media Wednesday that four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The incident occurred at mile marker 291, between Manhattan and Belgrade.

The westbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted off the interstate as first responders worked the scene.

The identities of the people who died have not been released at this time.