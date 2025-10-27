2 fatal commercial truck crashes near Bozeman raise questions about safety

BOZEMAN — There were two fatal vehicle accidents involving commercial trucks near Bozeman last week.

A fatal crash on Interstate 90 occurred on Wednesday afternoon when traffic slowed for a construction zone. Investigators says a semi-truck continued driving at highway speed and struck four vehicles.

The driver reportedly told troopers he was checking his email at the time of the crash.

One day later there was a fatal accident involving a cargo truck took place at Jackrabbit Lane and Baxter Lane.

“Distracted driving, driving too fast for the road conditions, exceeding the speed limit,” said Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Knapp. “And the results with truck driving can be more devastating.”

Raylie Poole, a driver traveling from Idaho Falls, said one of the most important factors in truck safety is controlling speed.

Mike Gomez, owner of Conveyabull, a trucking company that hauls gravel and asphalt, agrees that managing speed is critical — especially for heavier trucks.

He also noted it can be hard for truck drivers to keep up with safety protocols.

“There’s 100 pages of all these safety protocols, and that stuff just continuously gets overlooked,” Gomez said. “Rather than being a hit list of X, Y, and Z, there’s just more getting thrown onto that pile of safety requirements — and the result is a lot of it getting dismissed.”

“All motorists — including truck drivers — should obey the speed limit, keep their eyes on the road, and stay free from distractions,” Trooper Knapp explained.