Stranded Montanans share their experience from Mexico

MONTANA — Five women from Missoula are stranded in Mexico after violent cartel and government operations prompted a U.S. State Department shelter-in-place order across several parts of the region.

The women, who were traveling on a group getaway, experienced the chaos firsthand.

"We walked 18,000 steps all over this beautiful town, and we saw lots of the different neighborhoods on Saturday," Sandy Shepherd said. "It was really wonderful to see so much of the city before it changed like this."

Shepherd, a family physician from Missoula, described what they went through.

"It took us a while to realize there was something strange happening," Shepherd said. "And then there was a fair number of explosions and some smoke that we saw, and it was enough to make us come look over the balcony and see that there were some black smoke plumes rising."

The group said they haven't left the house they were renting on vacation since Sunday, following guidance from the State Department and local leaders.

"So there definitely was that uncertainty," Shepherd said. "Watching a car burn close to a gas station nearby, wondering if that was gonna be a problem or not. It didn't blow up the gas station,but we were watching just in case."

While sheltering in place, the group said they've been moved by the local community rallying around them — even as that same community has been among the hardest hit by the unrest.

"The morning when we started to hear things happen, the owners of the house where we're staying also checked in on us a few times. They made sure that we were OK and we understood to stay here and stay safe. So we really have felt well cared for during all of this."

Polly Becker, a clinical social worker from Missoula, is among the group and carries the same sentiment.

"There's a restaurant across the street, and even though they're closed today, they brought us a dinner, breakfast and lunch. And they just gave it to us just for strict kindness. It was very generous. I mean, they're also struggling and they're going to lose business and it will be hard for them here."

Becker said they've reached out to U.S. Senators Tim Sheehy and Steve Daines, adding that they've have offered to help get them home if their scheduled flight for Tuesday falls through.

“Senator Daines is aware of the situation in Mexico. The safety and security of Montanans is his top priority and he is working with the State Department to ensure Montanans in Mexico can return home safely," said Gabby Wiggins, a spokesperson for Senator Daines.

The group's flight is scheduled for Tuesday and we will continue to update you on the story as it develops.