2 in custody after man found dead in Wheatland County

GREAT FALLS - Two people were taken into custody after a man was found dead in Shawmut in Wheatland County on Monday, May 15, 2023.

The Golden Valley County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a residence on Hedgesville Road at about 9:30 a.m. in response to a request for a welfare check on the resident.

The responding deputies found a 66-year-old man with head trauma deceased in the residence; the name of the man has not yet been released.

The GVCSO said: "Through the diligent efforts of the Sheriff's Office, with the assistance from The Division of Criminal Investigation, Wheatland County Sheriff's Office, and others, a 37-year-old male and 21-year-old female were taken into custody regarding this death."

The names of the two people have not been released at this point, and there is no word on whether criminal charges have been filed yet.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there are no outstanding suspects and there is no risk to the public as a result of this incident.

Anyone with any information about the man's death is asked to call the Golden Valley County Sheriff's Office at 406-568-2321.

We will update you if we get more information.