2 people killed in Stillwater County head-on crash

COLUMBUS — Two people were killed on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Stillwater County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Montana Highway 78 at mile marker 41.

MHP states a Toyota Rav4 was southbound on the highway and a GMC Sierra was northbound when the vehicles collided. It was unclear which vehicle crossed the center line, the patrol said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 69-year-old man from Captain Cook, HI, and a 68-year-old male passenger from Columbus, were killed. The driver of the GMC, an 83-year-old man from Columbus, was injured.

MHP reports alcohol and drugs were suspected factors in the crash.

