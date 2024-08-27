Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

2 people killed in Stillwater County head-on crash

fatal-crash.png
MTN NEWS
fatal-crash.png
Posted

COLUMBUS — Two people were killed on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Stillwater County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Montana Highway 78 at mile marker 41.

MHP states a Toyota Rav4 was southbound on the highway and a GMC Sierra was northbound when the vehicles collided. It was unclear which vehicle crossed the center line, the patrol said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 69-year-old man from Captain Cook, HI, and a 68-year-old male passenger from Columbus, were killed. The driver of the GMC, an 83-year-old man from Columbus, was injured.

MHP reports alcohol and drugs were suspected factors in the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader